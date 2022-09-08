Former ‘The Bachelor’ reality TV star LaNease Adams shares her story

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - LaNease Adams shares her story with CBS46′s ORhonde Chapman in a full interview detailing her journey after her time on ABC’s reality show “The Bachelor”.

FULL INTERVIEW

Adams was the first African American female to be a contestant on the first season of the hit show two decades ago.

She revealed that while on the show she battled depression, anxiety, and an addiction to pills due to the pressures of overnight fame.

Following her exit from reality television, Adams began to seek treatment to get her life back on track, a decision that led to a positive turn in her life and career.

LaNease’s perseverance propelled her in becoming an entrepreneur, published author, executive producer, and leading actress in her multi-award-winning feature film, Heaven’s Revenge. The dynamic feature film is now streaming on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video. The feature notably picked up three awards at the 2022 New York International Film Awards including Best Thriller, Best Indie Feature, and Best Acting Debut for both LaNease and her co-star Marcus Nel-Jamal Hamm.

The film also earned an award for the Best Thriller at the renowned Beyond The Curve International Film Festival in Paris.

Alongside the initial success of Heaven’s Revenge is LaNease’s children’s book, “Your Special Light”, which is also available on Amazon. The first in a series of uplifting parents ‘conversation starter’ books, “Your Special Light” follows the story of a 5-year-old girl named Kendall who returns from school feeling insecure. Recognizing it as a teachable moment, Kendall’s mother takes the opportunity to teach her daughter about her “special light” which helps inspire self-love and encourage the development of an emotionally healthy child.

