Fulton County approves $11 million payment to Grady Hospital ahead of AMC closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – On Wednesday, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved a special one-time payment to Grady Hospital ahead of the closure of the Atlanta Medical Center.

The $11 million will be transferred from the County to Grady immediately, earmarked for rising labor costs.

“Today we had an opportunity to further reinforce our commitment to Grady and ensuring the stability of Grady particularly in light of these recent announcements,” said Bob Ellis, Fulton County Commissioner, in an interview with CBS46 on Wednesday.

I'm told DeKalb County is "in talks with" Grady Hospital about a similar investment.

On Wednesday, in an email to CBS46 News, Grady administration applauded the County’s investment:

The Fulton Board of Commissioners voted earlier this summer to approve $11 million for unexpected Q1 staffing costs contingent upon FEMA reimbursement to the county. Grady is grateful for the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ decision to release these funds now, before FEMA reimbursement, in light of Atlanta Medical Center’s impending closure and our need to deploy resources.

One week ago, Wellstar leadership announced they’re closing the Atlanta Medical Center, effective November 1.

Grady leadership immediately released a statement angered by this decision and the impact it’ll have on their ability to tend to the growing healthcare needs in Atlanta.

“Grady is really the only true safety net in Georgia, and it runs over capacity daily, and this decision by Wellstar to abandon the community will further strain our operations, particularly our emergency room, as more patients will present with medical needs,” a Grady spokesperson said in a statement.

Ellis said County funds comes from federal reimbursement dollars that were set to go to Grady eventually.

Wednesday’s action simply sped up that timeline.

“We had enough funds on hand,” said Ellis. “Grady is – it’s important to get them as much financial stability as they possibly can have, particularly in light of AMC Wellstar. Thus today the decision was, hey, let’s go ahead, let’s accelerate that and let’s get that into Grady’s hands now.”

A spokesperson for DeKalb County said they too are “in talks with” Grady about similar action from DeKalb County.

Grady Hospital is co-owned by Fulton and DeKalb counties.

According to officials, Fulton County already allocated $63 million to Grady for 2022 operation costs, roughly $44 million of which is to help with indigent care.

