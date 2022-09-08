Georgia Aquarium providing free admission to public safety personnel in September

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta has partnered with the Georgia Aquarium to provide free admission for the city’s public safety personnel and their families in September.

The city’s police, corrections officers, fire rescue personnel and E-911 operators are eligible for the promotion.

Georgia Aquarium President & CEO Dr. Brian Davis said, “we provide our guests with the opportunity to experience the tranquility of water and the beauty of aquatic animals. Our hope is through the Mayor’s program, that sworn employees and their families can do just that as they have given so much back to the communities they serve.”

Tickets to the Georgia Aquarium are normally $45.

