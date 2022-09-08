Georgia DNR celebrates national Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24. There will be a variety of events across the state, including one in the Atlanta area.

There will be a kids fishing event at the Lower Pool Park in Cumming from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will teach kids to fish, help with bait and hook removal and help kids try out fly tying. A limited number of loaner poles will be available, so it’s best to bring your own. There will be other kid-focused throughout the state as well.

For those willing to travel and try something different, there will be shooting events at the Paradise Public Fishing Area near Tifton. Archery, BB and skeet shooting will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Archery, fishing and kayaking will be also available at the Richmond Hill Hatchery near Savannah.

