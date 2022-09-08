Georgia reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s death at age of 96

FILE - In this file photo dated May 1977, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, and Queen...
FILE - In this file photo dated May 1977, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, and Queen Elizabeth II stand with French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing, at Buckingham Palace in London. (AP Photo, File)(Anonymous | AP)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Reactions began pouring in after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

Former President Jimmy Carter, who met the Queen in 1977, sent the following:

Rosalynn and I extend our condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the citizens of the United Kingdom. Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration, and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader.

Gov. Brian P. Kemp tweeted a statement:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also released a statement:

“The City of Atlanta joins the world in mourning the loss of the Queen. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms. The Queen served her country for 70 years and her loss will be greatly felt around the globe. I send my condolences to the British Consulate General Atlanta, the UK residents who now make their home in Atlanta and the residents of our sister city, Newcastle upon Tyne.”

Atlanta City Hall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will illuminate in her honor.

