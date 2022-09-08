Halcyon celebrates International Doodle Dog Day Sept. 18

International Doodle Dog Day
International Doodle Dog Day(Halcyon)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon, a mixed-use village in Forsyth County, will host a party to celebrate International Doodle Dog Day!

The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. on the Village Green. There will be a group photo at 2:15 followed by a Pooch Parade at 2:30. The parade will have prizes for best trick, curliest, smallest, largest, parent/pup look-a-like and best in show and dog-friendly vendors such as Cherry Street Brewpub and Barkuterie will be on hand.

Furkids, Georgia’s largest no-kill shelter, will be at the event with some dogs available for adoption.

The event is free to the public.

