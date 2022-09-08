INTERVIEW: 94.9 The Bull’s ‘Girls with Guitars’ benefit event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - 94.9 The Bull’s ‘Girls With Guitars’ benefit concert will be at Variety Playhouse Sept. 30. Country artists such as Carly Pearce and Elle King will perform. The concert will benefit Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer, a charity dedicated to helping breast cancer patients throughout northern Georgia.

Afternoon host Kristen Gates stopped by to talk about the concert and her favorite country music.

Tickets for the ‘Girls with Guitars’ charity event are available here.

