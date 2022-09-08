INTERVIEW: 94.9 The Bull’s ‘Girls with Guitars’ benefit event

Carly Pearce headlines charity event
INTERVIEW: Girls with Guitars benefit at Variety Playhouse
By Gurvir Dhindsa
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - 94.9 The Bull’s ‘Girls With Guitars’ benefit concert will be at Variety Playhouse Sept. 30. Country artists such as Carly Pearce and Elle King will perform. The concert will benefit Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer, a charity dedicated to helping breast cancer patients throughout northern Georgia.

Afternoon host Kristen Gates stopped by to talk about the concert and her favorite country music.

Tickets for the ‘Girls with Guitars’ charity event are available here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cara Johnson
Smyrna woman arrested after contraband smuggling attempt
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
Security guard shot while attempting to stop 3 breaking into cars in NE Atlanta
Security guard shot while attempting to stop 3 breaking into cars in NE Atlanta
Fulton County approves $11M payment to Grady Hospital ahead of AMC closure
Fulton approves emergency funding for Grady
Fulton approves emergency funding for Grady