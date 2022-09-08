Man shot several times outside DeKalb County restaurant, shooters on the run

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dekalb County Police need your help to locate three individuals seen running through a restaurant parking lot with assault rifles and shooting another man several times.

William Rudder lives in the area and is troubled by what happened outside the Halal Pizza and & Café in DeKalb County last week.

“It’s like video game-like. These guys are jumping out with call of duty style,” Rudder said. “What if there happened to be a mother and her child walking past? Would they have stopped? Would they have aborted the mission then?”

According to police, a man picked up food at the restaurant on North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston and was getting into his car to leave when these three individuals got out of their car armed with large guns and fired numerous bullets into the customer.

“It’s bold, they’re bold, they don’t care about life,” A Clarkston resident said.

One woman who fills up at a gas station near the scene of the crime expressed deep concern.

“If it can happen over there, it can happen over here. So, you have to be aware of your surroundings at all times,” A Clarkston resident said.

The motive for this ambush-style shooting is still unclear and police are looking for the suspects who got away in a red Lexus.

“For three of them to get out of the car and just gun him down for no reason personally I think it was targeted because nothing like that happens over there,” A Clarkston resident said.

CBS46 reached out to DeKalb County Police and also filed an open records request for the incident report to learn more about those involved. If you have any information about the gunmen or the red Lexus with license plate GS350, contact DeKalb Police or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.

