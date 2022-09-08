Nibbles of Atlanta Restaurant News | Sept. 8, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s always something happening on the Atlanta dining scene, including new restaurants, new menu items, tastings and dinners, festivals and more. Here’s the latest news from around metro Atlanta:

Marlow’s Tavern is now offering a special ribs & whiskey menu through Oct. 3. Drinks are made with Nelson Brothers bourbon, Woodinville bourbon, Old Forester, Jack Daniel’s Honey and Pabst Blue Ribbon. Menu highlights include BBQ flatbread, kickin’ chicken verde soup, pig and buns, full- and half-rack of ribs, mustard-blazed chicken, Jack-blazed salmon and honey bourbon bread pudding.

The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is happening Sept. 13-18. The annual event features tasting tents at Historic Fourth Ward Park; intimate brunches, lunches and dinners; and Sliced: A Cut of Atlanta’s Best Bites and Cluck’d -- A Chicken & Cocktail Soiree, two brand-new events on the westside at Guardian Works.

South Main Kitchen is teaming up with WhistlePig Rye Distillery to host a chef-curated, six-course tasting menu on Sept. 15. The event will be led by WhistlePig’s Lawrence Ryefield. Culinary Director for Maven Restaurant Group, will be on-hand to describe the nuances of each dish and how they are designed to pair with each whiskey. Tickets are $200 per person.

CT Cantina & Taqueria at Halycon is celebrating Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16. There will be food specials, margarita tents, a DJ from 5 to 11 p.m., a live band from 8 to 10 p.m., face painting for kids, stilt walkers, a Latin dance performance and more.

Wayback Burgers is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18 by offering a BOGO deal featuring the classic burger. Guests can redeem the BOGO offer by ordering through the Wayback Burgers app. They are also offering 3 new items for fall including the S’mores Shake, Oktoberfest Burger and onion rings with cheese. Locations in Atlanta, Braselton, Covington and Lawrenceville.

Shake Shack is launching BOGO Burgers to help cure those post-Labor Day blues. Order a ShackBurger on the Shack App and get a second one free for your burger bud. Valid through Sept. 12.

The monthly Zunzifest at Zunzi’s on Sept. 13 will feature free Conquistador or Rising Sun sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Zunzi’s is donating 26% of this month’s proceeds to CURE Childhood Cancer. To join Zunzi’s text community and receive a link for more details about ZUNZIFEST!, text “ZUNZIFEST!” to 912-207-7551. On the morning of ZUNZIFEST!, guests will receive a code to show the team upon arrival. Zunzi’s will be closing early at 5 p.m. for a special appreciation party for the Zunzi’s team.

Taste Brookhaven is happening 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15 at Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina. Guests will enjoy local fare from more than 15 Brookhaven restaurants as well as live music. All proceeds will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Ponce City Market is throwing a Pink Party on Sept. 18 to celebrate all things whimsical, enchanting and bubbly. There will be food, drink specials, tunes from DJ DECOTEAU, giveaways and more. Portion of proceeds will benefit Giving Kitchen. Reservations suggested.

Buckhead Village is hosting an evening cocktail reception at The Veranda on Sept. 22 to celebrate fall fashion and raise money for Northside Hospital Cancer Institute. There will be French-inspired cocktails and passed canapes, a book signing by author and fashion historian Nancy Flaherty, live music, and an exclusive first look at fall styles from Buckhead Village retailers. Tickets are $100.

Party in the Kitchen is hosting its 19th annual event at The Stave Room benefitting Open Hand Atlanta from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 28. The event will feature 20 of Atlanta’s top chefs and DJ Yvonne Monet will provide the entertainment. There will also be live and silent auctions. Open Hand will also host a Patron Party before the main event for VIP guests in the American Spirit Works Courtyard.

Westside Motor Lounge will officially open in early October. The bar, restaurant and outdoor entertainment experience will be operated by STHRN Hospitality Co., led by industry veterans Kelly Campbell, Elizabeth Feichter, and George Banks. The outdoor entertainment space will feature a beer farden and a half-acre courtyard with cabanas, fire pits, yard games and a custom food truck. Westside Motor Lounge is taking over three classic automotive buildings on a 3-acre site on the corner of Northside Drive and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Chili’s Grill & Bar is celebrating the return of football with specials whenever football is on their TVs. Specials include boneless and bone-in wings starting at $7, all-new Chili’s Ranch Water, PB&J shots, and a new spin on their iconic molten chocolate cake.

JINYA Ramen Bar in Buckhead is featuring a new bowl and small plate -- Tokyo Tonkotsu Ramen and Lettuce Wraps made with minced seasoned pork and vegetables served with cilantro, fresh lettuce leaves and drizzled with chili sesame seasoning.

Captain D’s is now offering its first Express prototype location in South Fulton. The Express restaurant has a drive-thru and walk-up window by no dining room. It is located at 5343 Old National Highway.

Southern Belle’s Bless Their Hearts guest chef’s dinner returns Sept. 25. This month, Southern Belle chef and owner Joey Ward takes guests on a culinary journey with four incredibly talented metro-Atlanta chefs. During the multi-course dinner experience, each chef prepares one course. The dinner includes five featured courses plus an amuse-bouche for $170 per guest (service-inclusive; excludes tax). A portion of the proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry.

Macaroni Grill is offering a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an entree when they dine in from Sept. 1-30 in honor of back-to-school season. They are also offering 3 new Buffalo-flavor-infused takes on Italian classics including Buffalo Chicken Parmesan as an entree, sandwich or mac & cheese.

