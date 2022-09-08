‘Noon Light’ app alerted police to arrest man for rape in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A man faces multiple charges after police say he held a 17-year-old female from Harris County at knifepoint and raped her on Monday morning. But it was an app the victim used that pinged her phone, alerted authorities to her location and led Habersham County police to arrest the man.

According to officials, the 17-year-old female, who has not been identified by police, was picked up by a male she met online who “agreed to take her to Pennsylvania to meet with her boyfriend.”

The man, identified as Dalton Ramsey, stopped at B.T. Brown Reservoir in Coweta County where he bound her hands with tape and raped her at knifepoint, police officials say.

Officials say the female was able to use her cellphone to take identifiable pictures of the area. Officials say The female had an app on her phone called “Noon Light.” When the user opens the app on their phone, they have a set number of seconds to enter a passcode. If they do not enter the passcode, the app begins to contact the user. The female victim was able to type “rape” as a response to Noon Light representatives who began to ping her phone and update corresponding 911 agencies. The female was also able to type a vehicle description to Noon Light, according to police officials.

Police officials say the vehicle which matched the description was located in Habersham County.

Ramsey faces rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault with weapon/attempt to rape and possession of a knife during the commission of crime charges.

