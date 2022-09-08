Olympic Sprinter joins Atlanta Children’s Shelter 5K

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Olympic sprinter is getting involved with an Atlanta organization working to end generational poverty in metro Atlanta. The organization has helped thousands of families in need since it opened its doors.

”It is about to be a whole year now that we haven’t been on the streets,” said Atlanta Children’s Shelter parent Dimond Bumbrey.

“We help them go back to school, find jobs, homes and we offer free childcare services for the families through their transition,” said Aseelah Williams with Atlanta Children’s Shelter.

ACS works with unhoused families in metro Atlanta.

”They help me with housing. It is for a year, so I have a year to get up on my feet,” said Dimond.

“You never know who you are going to meet or what that person has been through,” said Aseelah.

They provide free daycare, education for kids, and support for parents who are trying to find housing and stability.

It is a mission that tugs on the hearts of all kinds of people, from all walks of life.

”My name is Hafsatu Kamara. I am a 2016 Rio Olympian, representing Sierra Leone,” said 2016 Rio Olympian Hafsatu Kamara.

She came to ACS for work and left wanting to stay involved long-term.

”You have young kids who might be going through something traumatic and might not even realize the trauma that they are in and they are surrounded by a support system that is helping not just them but their parents,” said Kamara.

The idea is once you have enough support, you can dream again.

And once you can dream again, you can build something new.

“There is always a way, find a way,” said Dimond.

ACS has a 5K run this weekend that will help raise money and awareness. You can sign up and learn more, here:

