Police searching for person that vandalized a Snellville church

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A Snellville church was vandalized in broad daylight. More than 48 hours later, police are still searching for the suspected vandal that took off on foot.

All was quiet at Westside Baptist Church on Tuesday until about 3:30 in the afternoon.

“By the time I stepped out into the hallway, we heard a loud noise, I thought something fell,” said Westside Baptist Church Pastor John Weldon.

Lead Pastor John Weldon said the church’s security cameras told a different story.

The cameras captured a man wandering outside the church.

He’s seen throwing large bricks at the front glass door, leaving behind shattered glass.

“He walked off calmly and then halfway down the sidewalk took off in a sprint,” said Pastor Weldon.

Fortunately, it was just the front door that was damaged.

Nothing was stolen and no one was harmed.

“I’ve been here since 2005 and we’ve had a couple of acts of vandalism on the church bus, but nothing like this,” said Pastor Weldon.

Pastor Weldon said he doesn’t recognize the man in the security camera video.

“We circled up, prayed for the staff that after everything was calm and just prayed for him,” said Pastor Weldon.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video and pictures, you’re urged to call Snellville police.

