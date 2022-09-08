Police searching for Snellville church vandal

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection to vandalism at a church in Snellville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police officials, a man approached the Westside Baptist Church around 3:40 p.m. and threw a rock at the front windows. The man then “picked up two bricks and threw them at the windows, shattering it before fleeing on foot towards McGee Road.”

Surveillance photos show an African-American man wearing a yellow t-shirt, tan pants, blue sneakers and glasses who appears to be running.

If you know of this man’s whereabouts or have any information regarding this incident, please contact police detective D. Nguyen at 770-985-3568.

