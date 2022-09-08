Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.

He was charged with shooting in an unoccupied building and reckless handling of a firearm. He fled to Georgia to evade capture, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The Fugitive Task Force received information and a possible location for Figueroa and requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta Police Department.

There were able to verify the information and locate and arrest Figueroa, who was driving a Maserati Levante. He had a gun at the time of his arrest.

A post on a verified Instagram account for Stay Solid Rocky shows a car being driven near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium followed by several other scenes.

STAY SOLID ROCKY (STAY SOLID ROCKY INSTAGRAM)

