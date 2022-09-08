Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.

He was charged with shooting in an unoccupied building and reckless handling of a firearm. He fled to Georgia to evade capture, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The Fugitive Task Force received information and a possible location for Figueroa and requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta Police Department.

There were able to verify the information and locate and arrest Figueroa, who was driving a Maserati Levante. He had a gun at the time of his arrest.

A post on a verified Instagram account for Stay Solid Rocky shows a car being driven near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium followed by several other scenes.

STAY SOLID ROCKY
STAY SOLID ROCKY(STAY SOLID ROCKY INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cara Johnson
Smyrna woman arrested after contraband smuggling attempt
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
Security guard shot while attempting to stop 3 breaking into cars in NE Atlanta
Security guard shot while attempting to stop 3 breaking into cars in NE Atlanta
Fulton County approves $11M payment to Grady Hospital ahead of AMC closure
Fulton approves emergency funding for Grady
Fulton approves emergency funding for Grady