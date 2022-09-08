Reaction in Atlanta to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People around the world are reacting to the unexpected death of Queen Elizabeth II, including people in Atlanta.

CBS46 talked to some British passengers after they landed today at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

We also headed to the Pince of Wales World Athletes Monument at Centennial Olympic Park after hearing the news.

That monument was dedicated to the 1996 Summer Olympics. It was given to Atlanta by Prince Charles, who is now known as King Charles III.

Although no one wanted to go on camera, passersby did tell us they were sad to hear the news.

The year after Princess Diana was killed in a car crash, thousands of people gathered at the monument.

CBS46 also visited the British consulate in downtown Atlanta, which is located near Georgia Tech.

We ran into several students there who spoke about Americans’ fascination with the British monarch.

“It’s really crazy, especially growing up in America… in a democracy. You know we have two-term presidents every four. For the most part it’s like eight years of someone in power unless it’s like the Supreme Court Justices, so like, as an American watching over looking at this monarchy it’s kind of surreal. Knowing how Americans transitioned from the British to America, so we’re kind of separated too. So it’s kind of crazy watching like imagine what it would be like if we were still in Great Britain,” said Dallas Frazier.

Additionally, we spoke to an Atlanta man named Rodney Mims Cook who once met the queen.

Cook runs the National Monument Foundation, which constructed the Millennium Gate in Atlanta, which has ties to the royal family. The Prince of Wales’ name is carved into the monument’s arch because he donated money to the project years ago.

Cook was the first American trustee of the Wales Foundation for Architecture and met with now King Charles on multiple occasions over the last several decades.

He’s also featured in a biography that was written about Charles that was released in 2019, which is the year that he met the Queen during a birthday celebration.

Cook also helped coordinate the design of the World Athletes Monument on West Peachtree, which was a gift from the Prince of Wales during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Don Shipman talked to various Atlantans about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Many residents of Atlanta have ties to Englan and the Commonwealth and after the news broke on Thursday, they began looking to share their grief with others.

Several people gathered at The Queen’s Pantry in Marietta, where cake and tea were served to those who came.

The Queen’s Pantry sells food and gifts that are found in the UK and other European countries.

The Queen’s Pantry also aired the Jubilee earlier this year and they plan on airing the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Phillip III.

