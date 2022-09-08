Restaurant Report Card: Midtown Diner fails with a 50; McDaniel’s QN2 earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta, next to the Fox Theatre, there’s trouble brewing at a 24-hour diner.

The restaurant doors were locked, and the lights were out following a recent health inspection.

Midtown Diner failed with 50-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken, beef, and rice at unsafe temperatures. Plus, there was slimy mold-like build-up on the soda dispenser and there were several live roaches inside the restaurant.

“That is disgusting, that is terrible, it’s terrifying and it’s not safe for people to sit down and eat,” Customer Corey Dawson said.

There were several other good scores around metro Atlanta this week. In Clayton County, Wings on Wheat on Mt. Zion Parkway is back open after failing last week with a score in the 40′s. The Jonesboro restaurant eliminated their pest problem scoring 86-points on a re-inspection. In Cobb County, Guthrie’s on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton scored a 91 and in Gwinnett County, Friends American Grill on Buford Village Way in Buford earned 99-points.

And at McDaniel’s QN2 on Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs, they scored a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they’ve scored 3 in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business for about 20 years and they’re just down from Sandy Springs City Hall. On the menu, you may start out with the grilled chicken salad. They also have a good chili dog, Brunswick stew, chicken, salmon, ribs, mac and cheese, wings, pulled pork and delicious brisket. Boy, that’s good!

