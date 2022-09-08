Roswell-based charity receives grant from KFC Foundation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Roswell-based charity has received a $10,000 grant from the KFC Foundation.

Sunshine on a Ranney Day builds custom rooms for children with special needs in the greater Atlanta area. It has built 160 rooms since 2012 and plans to finish 60 more in 2022, including wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, dream bedrooms and in-home therapy rooms.

Each year, the company takes on a larger project as well. One such project was the parents’ sleep room wing at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. The charity renovated the entire wing to make it feel like a boutique hotel.

The charity was nominated by KFC franchisee and charity board member Bill Byrd. It operates Sunny & Ranney, a furniture store whose profits support the charity’s work.

