Second Self Beer Co. hosting free firefighter benefit Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Second Self Beer Co. in West Midtown will host an event benefitting Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters (APFF) Sept. 24.

The fundraiser will have a pop-up market featuring local vendors such as Just Add Honey Tea Company, food trucks and Second Self’s beers. Second Self will release a limited-edition version of the La Fría beer, called La Fuega. All of the proceeds from La Fuega will benefit APFF.

A portion of the total proceeds will go towards APFF’s mental health and wellness fund, which assists with mental health support and financial support for the families of fallen firefighters.

The event is free and open to the public. It will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.