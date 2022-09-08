Security guard shot while attempting to stop 3 breaking into cars in NE Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating after a security guard was shot early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on the 400 block of Boulevard NE. A security guard was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell us the security guard was trying to stop three individuals from breaking into cars when one of them shot him. Two of the individuals fled on foot and one fled in a vehicle.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Atlanta PD or Crime Stoppers.

