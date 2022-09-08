Smyrna woman arrested after contraband smuggling attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Smyrna woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle contraband into the DeKalb County Jail.

Cara Leanne Johnson was arrested after parking in a spot reserved for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. The arresting officer noticed a black bag in her hand and a rope dangling from a broken cell window. Johnson was questioned and arrested; a body search revealed a bag of tobacco, a lighter and two packs of rolling paper.

She has been charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and conspiracy to commit a felony. If convicted, she faces at least a year in prison.

