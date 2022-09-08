Strider, Braves win 7th in a row, beat Athletics 7-3

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws against the Oakland Athletics during the...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3.

Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008.

The Braves began the day tied with the New York Mets for the NL East lead.

Seth Brown homered for the A’s, who have lost six of their last seven games.

Strider struck out nine and won his fourth straight decision. In his previous outing, he set an Atlanta record by fanning 16.

