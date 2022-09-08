Video released related to fatal shooting at pizza restaurant in Clarkston

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Police Department is trying to locate 3 people who were involved in a shooting at Halal Pizza and Cafe on North Indian Creek Drive on Aug. 28.

DCPD says the victim was picking up food at around 7:30 p.m. when the three potential suspects exited their car and began firing at the victim.

They then left the scene in a Red Lexus GS350.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man dies after being shot multiple times while sitting in his car in Clarkston

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb Police Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477. #WeAreDKPD

