Video released related to fatal shooting at pizza restaurant in Clarkston
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Police Department is trying to locate 3 people who were involved in a shooting at Halal Pizza and Cafe on North Indian Creek Drive on Aug. 28.
DCPD says the victim was picking up food at around 7:30 p.m. when the three potential suspects exited their car and began firing at the victim.
They then left the scene in a Red Lexus GS350.
ORIGINAL STORY: Man dies after being shot multiple times while sitting in his car in Clarkston
Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb Police Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477. #WeAreDKPD
