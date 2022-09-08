Zoo Atlanta welcomes two wrinkled hornbills

Wrinkled Hornbill
Wrinkled Hornbill(Zoo Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta is welcoming two wrinkled hornbills to its population. 26-year-old male Malfoy and 14-year-old female Strawberry recently arrived at the Zoo on the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Wrinkled hornbills are an endangered species native to southeast Asia and are frequently mistaken for a different bird and poached as part of illegal trade operations. The birds are also suffering from habitat loss from illegal logging and palm oil production, which is destroying the lowland forests they call home.

Males and females can be told apart by their throat pouches and eyes; females typically have a blue throat pouch and greyish-brown eyes, while males have a white pouch and red eyes.

Vice President of Collections and Conservation Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, said, “we are very excited to welcome the wrinkled hornbills to Zoo Atlanta. These are visually dynamic, highly engaging birds that will provide a wonderful new complement to the animal population.”

The pair will be housed in the Corridor to Change section of the Zoo’s Asian Forest. They will be introduced to one another over the coming weeks, so only one may be visible at a time.

