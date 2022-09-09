3 life-flighted to hospital after serious crash on Highway 27

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people had to be life-flighted to Grady Hospital after they were injured in a serious crash on Highway 27 and Welcome Road in Roopville Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles with occupants injured around 5:30 p.m.

Serious crash on Highway 27 (CBS46 News)

According to Heard County Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Bell, one female was trapped in a red vehicle and had to be “extricated” by emergency crews. One adult and one child in a dark-colored SUV were injured.

There is no current word from officials on the extent of their injuries.

The southbound lanes had to be shut down due to the Georgia State Patrol’s investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

