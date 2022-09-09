9/11 survivor gives back each year by sharing her story to kids

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Every year on this anniversary, a Georgia woman who survived the attack shares her story.

”All of us had no idea, what had happened,” said Beth Zampieri, 9/11 survivor.

For some people, sharing a traumatic experience is a cathartic thing.

”I was 24 years old and it was my third day on the job on the 51st floor of Tower 1 in New York City,” said Beth.

For some people, sharing their story is a way to push the trauma forward instead of letting it stick.

RELATED: 9/11 remembrance events in metro Atlanta

“There were times that the smell of gasoline was so overwhelming that you had to cover your mouth,” said Beth.

Beth is one of those people.

”It is incredibly helpful to feel like I am making an impact in the community,” said Beth.

Each year on the anniversary of the attack, Beth shares her story with kids in the community.

This year she is talking to 12-year-olds at Autrey Mill Middle School.

”My goal is to have these students recognize, what first responders do for all of us... They are the ones who walk into the building so that we can get out,” said Beth.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Defining US: Children at the crossroads of change
Defining US: New documentary explores race in America’s largest public schools
Private Label
INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker
Interview with Angela Reddock-Wright
Quiet Quitting: Atlanta employment attorney weighs in on the state of the modern-day workplace
Wrinkled Hornbill
Zoo Atlanta welcomes two wrinkled hornbills