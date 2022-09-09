9/11 survivor gives back each year by sharing her story to kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Every year on this anniversary, a Georgia woman who survived the attack shares her story.

”All of us had no idea, what had happened,” said Beth Zampieri, 9/11 survivor.

For some people, sharing a traumatic experience is a cathartic thing.

”I was 24 years old and it was my third day on the job on the 51st floor of Tower 1 in New York City,” said Beth.

For some people, sharing their story is a way to push the trauma forward instead of letting it stick.

“There were times that the smell of gasoline was so overwhelming that you had to cover your mouth,” said Beth.

Beth is one of those people.

”It is incredibly helpful to feel like I am making an impact in the community,” said Beth.

Each year on the anniversary of the attack, Beth shares her story with kids in the community.

This year she is talking to 12-year-olds at Autrey Mill Middle School.

”My goal is to have these students recognize, what first responders do for all of us... They are the ones who walk into the building so that we can get out,” said Beth.

