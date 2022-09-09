Atlanta LGBTQ+ advocates warn Texas PrEP ruling could have far reaching impacts

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) –Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community is sounding the alarm about a federal ruling in Texas where a judge says requiring companies to cover the costs of HIV prevention medications violates religious freedom. Local advocates worry the ruling could set a precedent and impact other states, including Georgia.

“We don’t believe that courts should be in the business of making medical decisions for individuals,” said Jamie Fergerson, executive director of Atlanta Pride.

The ruling handed down this week by a federal judge in Texas says the provision under the Affordable Care Act that requires coverage of PrEP, a drug that prevents HIV infection, violates a Texas employer’s religious beliefs.

Atlanta Pride executive director Jamie Fergerson sees the ruling as a direct attack on the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s frustrating to see people in an anti-gay, anti-LGBTQ climate take away protections specifically for our community,” said Fergerson.

HIV is still an epidemic. More than 50 percent of new HIV infections in 2019 were reported in the south, according to the CDC. Georgia ranks number 5 in the country for those living with HIV.

Legal experts expressing outrage. Georgia State Law School Professor Anthony Kreis warns this ruling opens to door to an all-out assault on LGBTQ+ rights.

“Ultimately this decision will be appealed to the fifth circuit in Texas, and perhaps eventually to the United States Supreme Court,” said Kreis. “And at the end of the day, because this is a federal law, federal courts want consistency. So, this may only be open up an exemption for one particular employer in Texas right now, but long-term there may be a chance that this becomes a more nationalized piece of litigation with national consequences. "

Right now, about a quarter of the people in the U.S. who are eligible for PrEP are taking the medication. While Georgia trails behind other states like Massachusetts and New York, the Peach State is steadily increasing its PrEP outreach, especially in Atlanta where Fergerson says the pill, when taken daily, is saving lives.

“One decision like this that can initially carve out PrEP can affect lots and lots of procedures and medications later,” said Fergerson.

The American Cancer Society is also raising concerns. In a statement posted to its website, it says “The ruling jeopardizing access to proven life-saving cancer screenings.”

The Biden administration says it is reviewing the Texas ruling. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted Wednesday night “The Administration is reviewing today’s decision by the Northern District of Texas. The Affordable Care Act has been the law of the land for over 10 years.”

