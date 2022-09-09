Clayton County indicts men in human trafficking case

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County has indicted more suspects in a human trafficking case involving an underage victim.

Daniel Horne and Theodore Browne, Jr. were indicted on several charges related to the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old in 2019. Horne was charged with human trafficking, aggravated child molestation and statutory rape. Browne was charged with human trafficking, aggravated child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree.

This is the second time Browne has been charged in relation to the case. He was previously indicted on trafficking persons for sexual servitude, aggravated child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree last year. He is accused of recruiting the victim to be sold for sex.

Horne is accused of buying the victim’s services from Browne. Another man, Gregory Benoit, pled guilty to similar charges last month.

Another suspect, Christopher Weldon, pled guilty to one count of human trafficking and one county of statutory rape and was sentenced to 25 years in July.

Horne faces a maximum sentence of life plus 40 years. Browne Jr. faces a maximum sentence of life plus 100 years.

