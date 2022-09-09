Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation accepting donations for fallen deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb Sherriff’s Foundation, which is a registered nonprofit organization, is accepting money to support the families of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were killed Sept. 8 in the line of duty.

“Today, we join our entire community in mourning the tragic loss of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputies killed in the line of duty,” said Robert G. Haley, Founder and Executive Director of Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies who made the ultimate sacrifice, and their family and friends.”

Deputies Randall Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed while attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Marietta. Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were arrested in connection to their deaths. Golden has been charged with felony murder.

Since its inception, Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation has provided assistance to Cobb County Sheriff’s Office personnel who have experienced hardship through the Foundation’s Care and Compassion Fund and Fallen Personnel Fund. Also, Cobb citizens in need have gained help through the Citizens Fund and Community Engagement Fund.

NOTE: CBS46 does not vet or endorse any donation accounts. Donate at your own risk.

