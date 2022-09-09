Defining US: New documentary explores race in America’s largest public schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Almost 50 million children attend American public schools. Over half of them are students of color.

A new documentary is exploring the conversation around race in the classroom by taking viewers through some of the nation’s largest school systems. The film follows the lives of marginalized students and educators who are fighting for social change.

Director and Executive Producer Stacey DeWitt joined CBS46 to talk about the documentary and the importance of protecting students’ rights to have open conversations surrounding their identities.

For more information or to watch Defining US: Children at the Crossroads of Change, click here.

