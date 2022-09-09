Fatal shooting of 2 Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies | What we know

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot and killed on the evening of Sept. 8. Here is what we know so far:

As deputies return to their vehicle, a car pulls up. Someone opens fire from the car.

Deputies knock on door of home near John Ward Road and Hampton Glen Drive in the Hampton Glen subdivision but no one answers.

Two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrive in Marietta to serve a warrant for a “theft by deception” charge

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m.

One deputy was struck in the head, another in the pelvic area. A deputy was able to call for help.

Neighbor reports hearing sirens from multiple police vehicles arriving in the neighborhood.

Officers from more than a dozen agencies respond to the scene and a standoff begins with someone inside of a home.

One deputy is pronounced deceased at the scene. The other deputy dies as he is being transported to Kennestone Hospital.

An ambulance, followed by multiple police vehicles, left the neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m.

The standoff ends several hours later at around 12:15 a.m. and a suspect is taken into custody “without incident.” Another suspect was arrested earlier outside the residence.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens holds press conference at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday to provide details about the incident. Several other sheriffs from metro Atlanta are in attendance.

The deputies have not been identified. Sheriff Owens indicates they were with the sheriff’s office for at least 5 years and were married.

The suspects are being held at Cobb County Jail.

The names of the suspects have not been released. They are expected to make their first appearance in court this afternoon.

These are the first two deputies to be killed in the line of duty in more than 30 years.