FIRST ALERT: Rain increases tonight, Saturday in metro Atlanta

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spotty showers will be possible in metro Atlanta this afternoon with heavier rain tonight after 9 p.m.

Friday’s summary

High - 77°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 30% this afternoon, and 70% after 9 p.m.

What you need to know

It’ll stay mostly dry in metro Atlanta as you drive to school or work this morning. Spotty showers will be possible this afternoon, but the higher coverage of rain won’t increase until well after sunset.

Scattered rain will continue throughout the day on Saturday. It won’t be a washout, but you’re likely to get wet at some point Saturday, so keep the umbrella handy.

We’ll see lower rain chances Sunday and Monday with dry weather starting Tuesday of next week with low temperatures dropping into the low 60′s starting Tuesday!

