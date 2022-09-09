Franco-German Cultural Center opening Sept. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Alliance Française Atlanta and the Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta will open a joint location in the Peachtree Center Sept. 15. The joint center is one of nine worldwide and the only one in North America.

The opening will feature welcome addresses and performances by soprano Maria Valdes, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the Bonaventure Quartet and the Atlanta Opera. Guided tours of the facility will follow.

“Our collaboration has allowed us to grab the attention of Paris and Berlin,” says Dr. Richard Keatley, Executive Director of the Alliance Française, “whose support allowed us to build a state-of-the-art learning environment for in-person, distance and hybrid language instruction.”

The French and German governments lent money to the construction of the center, as did the Halle Foundation.

The Alliance and Zentrum previously shared spaces in Colony Square.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.