Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training.

Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a Facebook post, the Georgia Department of Public Safety says the shotgun stress course “[pushes cadets] beyond all limits they ever thought they could handle.”

The cause of Dupree’s death has not been revealed at this time.

