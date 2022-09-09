Iconic Atlanta Eagle bar reopening on Piedmont Avenue

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After nearly two years of fighting, the iconic Atlanta Eagle bar is reopening its doors at a new location.

The owner announced the news on social media Thursday night.

The bar was known for its gay nightlife and famous dance floor. It will take over the space currently known as Midtown Moon in the Ansley Square shopping center on Piedmont Avenue.

The bar closed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The official reopening date has not been announced.

