INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker

INTERVIEW: 'Married to Medicine' opens hair store in Tucker
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Tucker to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!

