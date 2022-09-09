Law enforcement rallies to support fallen Cobb County deputies

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday evening, swarms of law enforcement officers from across metro Atlanta huddled around the exit of the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

They awaited the bodies of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in the line of duty earlier Thursday.

Around 11:30 p.m., the bodies were placed into two vehicles and taken, with a police escort, to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

RIGHT NOW: Law enforcement from across the region huddled around the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



A show of support as the bodies of 2 deputies will be escorted from here to the Medical Examiner’s office.



Those 2 deputies killed while serving a warrant. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/3D18FVpSMw — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) September 9, 2022

“Our condolences go out to Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after the loss of two deputies tonight in the line of duty,” said the GBI in a tweet.

One woman, Cindy Anderson, drove from Acworth to pay her respects after she saw the news.

“They’re humans, and they were out trying to keep us safe by taking criminals off the street,” said Anderson, in an interview with CBS46.

“It was heartbreaking to know that two other officers won’t go to bed tonight.”

In a press conference early Friday morning, Cobb County officials said the two deputies were men and leave behind wives.

Their names were not released.

Two individuals were arrested without incident after a long stand-off in the Hampton Glen subdivision near Marietta.

Other law enforcement agencies messaged their condolences throughout the evening.

“APD sends its condolences to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the loved ones of the deputies who were killed while serving a warrant at a home on Thursday, September 9, 2022,” said Atlanta Police in a tweet. “Our thoughts, hearts, and prayers are with you,” the tweet continued.

