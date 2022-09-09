Man arrested for fire that injured Clayton County teacher

By Joyce Lupiani
Sep. 9, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for the fire at a Riverdale home in August that left a Clayton County teacher badly burned recently.

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, they arrested Theriton Wells in Humble, Texas.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clayton County teacher recovering after being burned in Riverdale house fire

Humble is located near Houston. No other details about the arrest have been released.

Teacher Adreana Swanson was hospitalized with burns on her face, neck and arms. Her current status is unknown.

A video from the night of the fire showed a man acting suspiciously and running near the home. A neighbor was able to provide a basic description.

The motive behind the case of arson is known.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it is received.

