Man shot by Hall County deputy had a glove instead of a gun, says sheriff

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy in Hall County is on administrative leave after shooting a man with a glove in his hand.

It happened on the night of Sept. 3, according to Sheriff Gerald Couch.

Couch says the shooting victim has wrecked his motorcycle and tried to leave the scene.

During an encounter with the deputy, he reportedly made several furtive actions, including “manipulating something near his waistband” while kneeling by his motorcycle.

He then began walking away from the deputy and refused to show his hands.

According to the sheriff, the victim abruptly turned to face the deputy while extending his arms. The victim appeared to have a black object in his hand at the time.

The deputy fired one round, striking the motorcyclist in the chin. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

Following the shooting, investigators determined the black object was a black motorcycle glove. No weapon was located.

The deputy is on leave with pay while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation looks into the shooting. Once their agents have completed their work, they will turn their findings over to the Hall County District Attorney.

