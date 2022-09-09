Marietta community ‘shocked’ after Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors in a Marietta neighborhood are in shock after hearing two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies died in the line of duty on Thursday evening while serving a warrant.

Dozens of police cruisers were seen flying up and down a road in Marietta around 9 p.m. after two deputies were killed.

According to officials, the SWAT and FAST teams have responded to the scene near the intersection of Habersham Road and John Ward Road SW in Marietta.

“It’s just shocking of what happened here tonight,” said Javier Chavez. “I got phone calls about what was going on. Everywhere was blocked and I told someone to drop me off so I can walk and see what was going on. I heard police sirens. I live right outside the neighborhood. But I’m familiar with the house where this is taking place.”

Police officials have issued a lockdown for nearby residents in Marietta

The deputies were rushed to Kennestone Hospital, where there is an active scene with multiple police cruisers outside.

Our CBS46 News cameras spotted a group of people standing outside the hospital, with some crying and emotional to hear of the two deputies’ deaths.

“It’s devastating about the loss of two cops today,” said Chavez.

Police officials confirm this remains an active scene outside of a home in Marietta, as a person of interest is barricaded.

Multiple neighboring authorities have responded to assist Cobb County Sheriff’s Office with this incident.

Two @CobbSheriff deputies died tonight in the line of duty while serving a warrant. SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded.



We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available. — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) September 9, 2022

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information such as the identities of the officers or the circumstances in which they were killed. Officials said more information would be released later.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been “170 line of duty deaths in 2022 nationwide.” Officials say 46 of those deaths were “related to gunfire nationwide.” “In Georgia, there were six line of duty deaths prior to Thursday in 2022. None of them were gunfire related.”

