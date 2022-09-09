Men suspected of killing Cobb County deputies identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men arrested after two deputies were killed on Thursday night.

CCSO says Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden are scheduled to make their first appearance at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center at 4 p.m.

The two deputies were killed after they went to a home in Marietta to serve a warrant for a failure to appear in court.

According to CCSO Sheriff Craig Ownes, his deputies were ambushed. At this time, those deputies have not been officially identified.

One suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting. The other suspect was arrested several hours later after a barricade.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the Cobb County Police Department will hold a joint press conference immediately following the first appearance. CBS46 will live stream that press conference.

