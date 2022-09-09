Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 9-11, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is almost here and there’s many things to do in metro Atlanta. Don’t let the threat of rain keep you at home this weekend!

FRIDAY

The 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival is happening at Stone Mountain Park this weekend. More than 350 artisans from around the country are participating. There will also be food and music. Vintage Village will feature antique vendors from across the globe. There will also be a beer garden.

The Atlanta Home Show returns to Cobb Galleria for 3 days. The event has been crafted to meet Atlanta residents’ demand for ideas, DIY assistance and home improvement products particularly for kitchen, bath, outdoor spaces, gardening, and landscaping.

A Dirty Birds Rally is happening at Atlantic Station to celebrate the return of Falcons Football. The kickoff party will feature special appearances, musical performances and giveaways.

The City of Atlanta’s Movies in the Park will feature “Coming 2 America” at West Manor Park. Movie begins at dusk.

Battle & Brew in Sandy Springs is hosting Buffalo Trace Cocktail Night. There will be special cocktails, giveaways and a raffle.

Regina Belle and Incognito featuring Maysa are performing at the Mable House Barnes Ampitheatre in Mableton.

Senses will be the theme of Fernbank After Dark at Fernbank Museum. There will be experiments that will test your eyes, ears and brain. There will also be a tiny door reveal.

The Atlanta International Night Market and the City of Lawrenceville is bringing Around the World in the DTL! to the Lawrenceville Lawn. The two-day event is free and will feature a diverse selection of food, music, and activities.

Sabbath Brewing is hosting the Bless This Mess Fest to celebrate the official launch of their new clothing brand. There will be live music, vendors and surprises.

SATURDAY

The 2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk is happening at The Battery Atlanta. The walk will is dog friendly and will include live music, sponsor giveaways, healthy snacks, a special tribute and more.

The Beloved Community International Expo at The King Center will feature a variety of live performances, food, games and arts and crafts representing over twenty different nationalities.

Pizza, Pints & Pigskins is happening at Logan Farm Park in Acworth. Pizzerias from all over Cobb County will participate and there will be music, a beer garden and games.

WorthPoint’s Treasure Hunt is happening at Scott Antique Markets. The event will teach collectors and resellers how to identify antique treasures and value profitable items. There will also be demos throughout the day, free searches and valuations using the WorthPoint database.

The Nia Festival at Pittsburgh Yards will feature food demonstrations, fitness demos, financial literacy speakers, local art, workshops and activities for the whole family.

Monster Jam featuring monster trucks like the Grave Digger is happening at the Gas South Arena in Duluth.

Gate City Brewing Company is hosting Dog Days of Summer, celebrating all things dog. There will be dog-specific vendors, live performance by Whiskey Dogs, and drink specials.

Artist Matthew Hoffman’s interactive art installation You Are Beautiful is opening at Cumberland Mall. There will a red carpet experience, free giveaways, flowers, live music and treats during grand opening celebration.

The Welcome to South Cobb Festival is happening in Mableton. The festival will feature performances by local and national artists, food trucks and vendors, custom-crafted beverages, a giant screen for dance-offs, and games. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

The City of Atlanta’s Movies in the Park will feature “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ at Adams Park. Movie begins at dusk.

Stillfire Brewing in Suwanee is hosting a disco party featuring live performance by Neon Queen. Pure 100% ABBAtainment. Seating is first come first serve and chairs are recommended.

The 2022 Woodstock Summer Concert Series at Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater will feature Scotty McCreery, winner of “American Idol” in 2011.

The Rupert’s Orchestra is performing in a free concert at the Duluth Festival Center & Amphitheater. Bring lawn chairs and beverages.

Rock in the Park at Lilburn Park in Lilburn will feature performances by Black Lion Reggae and The Tony Howard Band. There will be food and drinks available for purchase.

TATTOO YOU, a Rolling Stones tribute band, is performing at Northside Tavern.

SUNDAY

The Many Lives of Andrew Young Exhibit is currently on display at the Millennium Gate Museum at Atlantic Station until Oct. 15. The tells the inspiring story of civil rights activist, UN ambassador, mayor, philanthropist, and American hero Andrew J. Young. Andrew Young was an aide to Martin Luther King and a thoughtful strategist for some of the most important Civil Right events in 1960s.

Timothy Eerie, Dream Phases, Fantomen, and The Mltys will perform at Boggs Social & Supply.

San Gennaro Atlanta is happening at Grana on Piedmont Avenue. There will be food demos and contests, carnival games and Italian food made to order.

Comedian Amy Schumer is performing at Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta.

The Atlanta Falcons start the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Saints.

The Fixx, often heralded as one of the most innovative bands to come out of the MTV era, is performing at Variety Playhouse.

