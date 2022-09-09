Quiet Quitting: Atlanta employment attorney weighs in on the state of the modern-day workplace

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ve seen it across social media. Terms like “quiet quitting,” “quiet firing,” and “the great resignation” seem to be dominating the conversation around the modern-day workplace culture.

And they’re not just buzzwords. A study by Gallup found that 50% of the U.S. workforce consists of quiet quitters -- the act of not going above and beyond at work and just meeting the job description in response to feeling a lack of support from employers.

The drop in engagement began in 2021 as the U.S. saw a rapid rise in resignations and employees reporting burnout.

Employment Attorney and Mediator Angela Reddock-Wright weighed in on the state of today’s post-pandemic workforce and how employers and employees can work together to create a more fulfilling work environment.

