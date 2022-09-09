Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk at Lenox Square Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Fundraiser Walk will take place at Lenox Square Sept. 24.

Shoppers who support Susan G. Komen in October will receive a digital pass at the Lenox Square mall with discounts from participating retailers. The pass requires a $10 donation and also includes “interactive activities and new challenges” for the walk.

The walk has already raised more than $350,000 this year.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. Those interested in going can register here.

