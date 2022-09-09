Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk at Lenox Square Sept. 24

Marathon runners
Marathon runners(MGN Online)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Fundraiser Walk will take place at Lenox Square Sept. 24.

Shoppers who support Susan G. Komen in October will receive a digital pass at the Lenox Square mall with discounts from participating retailers. The pass requires a $10 donation and also includes “interactive activities and new challenges” for the walk.

The walk has already raised more than $350,000 this year.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. Those interested in going can register here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chicken Salad Chick open in Fayetteville!
Chicken Salad Chick opens Fayetteville location Sept. 21
International Doodle Dog Day
Halcyon celebrates International Doodle Dog Day Sept. 18
beer generic
Second Self Beer Co. hosting free firefighter benefit Sept. 24
Autumn Spice Milkshake
Chick-fil-A adds two fall menu items