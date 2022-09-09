Suspects arrested in connection with Waycross bank robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Waycross.

Officers responded to reports of a masked subject demanding money at a bank on the 2100 block of Memorial Drive. Waycross man Steven Hamm then fled the scene in a nearby vehicle. He drove north on Memorial Drive and was arrested a short time later.

A second man, Matthew McCloskey, was tracked to a local hotel at about 1 p.m. Officers arrived at the hotel and began negotiating with McCloskey. McCloskey then barricaded himself inside a hotel room, grabbed a woman inside and held a knife to her throat. He was disarmed after officers made forced entry.

Both men will be charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. McCloskey will also be charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Anyone with further information about the case should contact the Waycross Police Department at 912-287-2921.

