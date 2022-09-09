Three arrested after vehicle break-ins on Piedmont Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested after being caught breaking into cars on Piedmont Road Sept. 7.

Zone 2 Officers Catch Theft From Auto Thieves in Action-Arrests Made The Atlanta Police Department takes these and all crimes seriously. The Zone 2 officer’s response to these thieves caught in the act, reflects our commitment to crime reduction and criminal accountability. On September 7, 2022, Atlanta Police units responded to 3092 Piedmont Rd NE regarding four suspects breaking into vehicles. Once on scene, Ofc. Petkov began canvasing the area and was able to hear glass breaking. While searching the area, Ofc. Petkov located four suspects actively breaking into vehicles. The suspects immediately ran from the scene upon seeing law enforcement. Ofc. Petkov gave chase after the suspects and was able to apprehend the first suspect. The suspect admitted to having a gun on his person. After the first suspect was detained, Ofc. Thurmond and Ofc. Miranda was able to locate and apprehend a second suspect that fled from the scene. Ofc. Ho was able to locate a third suspect, who also ran from the scene. Officers recovered multiple tools that it is believed the suspects used to break into vehicles. The fourth suspect was unable to be located. Officers observed three vehicles at the location with broken windows. We applaud the responsiveness and quick action by the Zone 2 officers in apprehending these suspects. Two of the suspects were juveniles. One suspect was identified as 19-year-old Jaiden Jackson. Jackson was charged with Entering Auto, Loitering and Prowling, Obstruction, Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Damage to Property, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Jaiden Jackson was also placed under arrest for two unrelated outstanding warrants. The juveniles were charged with Loitering and Prowling, Obstruction, Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime, and Damage to Property. Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Friday, September 9, 2022

Multiple officers responded to the scene and found four people breaking into vehicles. The four ran upon seeing the officers, but the officers were able to run three of the individuals down. One admitted to having a gun on him. The officers also found tools they believe were used to break into the vehicles.

19-year-old Jaiden Jackson was charged with entering auto, loitering and prowling, obstruction, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, damage to property, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Jackson also had two unrelated, outstanding warrants.

The two other individuals arrested are both minors. They were charged with loitering and prowling, obstruction, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and damage to property.

The fourth is still at large.

