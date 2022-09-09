Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies died in line of duty, officials confirm

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies have died in the line of duty while serving a warrant, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

According to officials, the SWAT and FAST teams have responded to the scene.

There is no official word as to what led up to this incident.

Officials said “a suspect is barricaded.”

There is no additional information. This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

