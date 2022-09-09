Two shot, one killed in Pryor Street shooting

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men were shot after a dispute near Sports Bar & Grille on Pryor Street Thursday night.

Police responded to a call at 656 Pryor St. SW around 9:40 p.m. and found the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital for treatment. He is still alive.

The investigation is ongoing and it is unclear why the dispute began at this time. The killer is still at large.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

