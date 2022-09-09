Two shot, one killed in Pryor Street shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men were shot after a dispute near Sports Bar & Grille on Pryor Street Thursday night.

Police responded to a call at 656 Pryor St. SW around 9:40 p.m. and found the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital for treatment. He is still alive.

The investigation is ongoing and it is unclear why the dispute began at this time. The killer is still at large.

