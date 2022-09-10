20-year-old male shot to death on Harwell Street SW in Atlanta
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times early Friday evening in the 1900 block of Harwell Street SW, according to Atlanta police.
Police say they responded to a person shot call at approximately 6:13 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
No other information was released about the shooting. It is unknown if anyone has been arrested.
