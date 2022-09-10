FIRST ALERT: Cloudy Skies, Occasional Showers, Highs 70′s
Expect a mostly cloudy day with on and off showers. More organized showers will move through late this afternoon and in to tonight. Sunday will be a bit warmer, with breaks in the clouds and scattered showers/isolated storm late Sunday afternoon and night.
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -
An unsettled weekend with cloudy skies and scattered showers although neither day will be a washout. A cold front moves through on Monday and sets the stage for a beautiful week with sunshine, low humidity and low 80′s beginning on Tuesday.
