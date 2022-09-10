Local nonprofit brings leaders together to lower gun violence in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local nonprofit brought leaders together during a roundtable discussion to tackle the issue of gun violence in metro Atlanta.

Saturday’s roundtable discussion was hosted by BlackPush.

When it comes to finding solutions to gun violence, Shaun Smith, president and founder of BlackPush, said it starts with getting everyone involved.

“That is the community, those are the people that have the solutions to most of the problems that we have when we talk about gun violence that I think we can mobilize right now to get work done.”

The call to mobilize was heard across the region this week.

Law enforcement leaders highlighted the issue of widespread gun violence after two sheriff deputies were gunned down Thursday night outside of a Marietta home while serving a warrant.

“We need to do something ladies and gentlemen about guns on the street,” said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. “Whatever you can do to prevent gun violence, it’s affecting us here in Cobb and affecting everyone across the state of America.”

Smith said there needs to be more conversations about gun violence, from prevention to mental health to bringing various programs into communities.

“How we bring the arts into our communities,” said Smith. “The arts have been a savior for most communities, for me it’s been a savior, and we have so many different stories about how art has saved people.”

